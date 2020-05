SNHD discusses Latino community and COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 50 minutes ago SNHD discusses the Latino community and COVID-19 in Las Vegas and Clark County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SNHD discusses Latino community and COVID-19 ON THE LATIN AND HISPANICCOMMUNITY!!!!NEARLY -14- HUNDRED POSTIVECASES...IN CLARK COUNTY....ARE IN PEOPLE.....FROM THOSE COMMUNITIES...AND....THEY REPRESENT THE LARGESTPERCENTAGE OF CASES....IN ANY ETHNIC GROUP.DOCTORS SAY..PART OF THAT IS BECAUSE THECOMMUNITY IS VERY TIGHT KNIT...THE DISEASE CAN SPREAD....BECAUSE OF THE CLOSENESS.COUNTY COMMISSIONER....TICK SEGERBLOM STRESSED....THAT PEOPLE DO NOT NEED TOPROVE....THEY'RE A U-S CITIZEN...TO BE TESTED FOR.... COVID-19.STATION CASINOS HAS STARTEDCOVID-19 TESTING FOR ALL







You Might Like



Tweets about this