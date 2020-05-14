Dwarf Bodybuilder Set to be World's Shortest Firefighter

GREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA — Vince Brasco is a 27-year-old bodybuilder and full-time fireman who is set to be crowned the world's shortest firefighter by Guinness World Records.

Vince, who prefers to be known as a dwarf as opposed to a 'little person', was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, and stands just 4ft 1inchs tall.

His height, however, has not stopped him from reaching his full potential and more.

To prove teenage bullies in highschool wrong, Vince got into weight lifting and after eight years of pumping iron, the once branded 'midget' he's been dubbed the 'Mini Hulk.'

Vince, who works as a full-time firefighter refuses to be defined by his height, saying, 'the bullies made me stronger.

I have proved I can do whatever I want with my body.'

'I absolutely love my job and am just as capable as the guys I work with.

Because I lift in the gym I can carry the heavy ladders and I can work with the hose.

Vince landed his job at the Greensburg Fire Department in 2007, aged just 15-year-old as a junior firefighter, after three years of rigorous training he earned his stripes as a senior firefighter at the age of 18.

Vince said, 'I have always had a positive attitude, but even still, I have achieved things that were beyond my wildest dreams when I was a teenager.

'I have been ambitious and I want to show other people who is different that you can be whoever you want to be in life.'

Vince has documented his journey to a chiseled body on Instagram and has gained almost 40,000 followers thanks to his inspirational posts all about health and fitness regime.

And according to Vince, he has received word from Guinness that he will be crowned as the World Record holder for being the world's shortest firefighter in the 2021 edition, to which he said, 'It's a great feeling of course and it will be made official soon.'

