BMW Sim Racing Set-up

Many fans of cars and racing long for the opportunity to drive a racing car on world-famous racetracks themselves.

A safe and cheap option is virtual motorsport on a screen: sim racing.

In sim racing, computer simulations on a PC or games console replicate realistic races and the physics of driving, traction, grip and tyre behaviour are simulated as precisely as possible.

The only requirements are the right platform (the simulation software), the hardware (PC or console) and suitable peripheral equipment such as a steering wheel and pedals.

So sim racing is much more than a simple game on the screen.

It's certainly a legitimate training option for both amateurs and pros – and it is the arena for thrilling races with participants from around the world.

BMW SIM Live at the end of the year will once again be the highlight of the BMW Motorsport SIM Racing season in 2020.

Over three BMW SIM Cups, professional sim racers and ambitious hobby drivers and interested beginners will all have the opportunity to qualify for the grand finale in Munich.

The total prize fund this year stands at almost 75,000 euros.