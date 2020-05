Kourtney Kardashian likened to Mike Tyson after dramatic brawl Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published 59 minutes ago Kourtney Kardashian likened to Mike Tyson after dramatic brawl Reality star Khloe Kardashian has revealed she likened her sister Kourtney to "Mike Tyson" after a family brawl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Kourtney Kardashian likened to Mike Tyson after dramatic brawl #KourtneyKardashian #MikeTyson #KhloeKardashian… https://t.co/MyrjCgvFrU 2 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Kourtney Kardashian likened to Mike Tyson after dramatic brawl - Khloe Kardashian likened Kourtney Kardashian to bo… https://t.co/lnGmJXxUnw 12 hours ago