Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ludhiana cycle industry encouraged after stimulus package announcement

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Ludhiana cycle industry encouraged after stimulus package announcement

Ludhiana cycle industry encouraged after stimulus package announcement

Cycle industries are hoping to gain momentum after the announcement of stimulus package.

Industry is gradually resuming operations after relaxations in coronavirus lockdown.

There has been demand of relief package for upgradation of machinery.

PM Modi on May 12 announced package of Rs 20 lakh crore to boost the economy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this