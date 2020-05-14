Ludhiana cycle industry encouraged after stimulus package announcement
Cycle industries are hoping to gain momentum after the announcement of stimulus package.
Industry is gradually resuming operations after relaxations in coronavirus lockdown.
There has been demand of relief package for upgradation of machinery.
PM Modi on May 12 announced package of Rs 20 lakh crore to boost the economy.