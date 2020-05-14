Global  

California man builds himself incredible pin art storage wall from scratch

This man living in Rancho Cordova, north California constructed a pin art wall so he could store household items in it and so his kids could play with it.

This man living in Rancho Cordova, north California constructed a pin art wall so he could store household items in it and so his kids could play with it.

Alex Brus walks through each step with the measurements he is using before filling in the wall with the individual red pins.

This footage was filmed in December 2019.




