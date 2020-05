CSUB fall sports plans uncertain amid news of a plan for an online Fall 2020

PRIMARILY ONLINE THIS FALLCOMING OUT ON TUESDAY, IT LEFT ABIGQUESTION MARK FOR HOW AND WHENTHOSE SPORTS TEAMSWILL EVER MAKE A RETURN.SPEAKING WITH CAL STATEBAKERSFIELD DIRECTOR OFATHLETICS KENNETH SIEGFRIED, HEECHODED THATTHERE IS STILL UNCERTAINITY ATTHIS TIME OF FOR THE RETURN OFSPORTS ON THEIR CAMPUS."NOBODY, INCLUDING THOSE MAKINGTHE ANNOUNCEMENTS KNOWS WHATFALLSPORTS ARE GOING TO LOOK LIKE."ONE THING THAT IS CLEAR IS THATAS LONG AS STUDENTS AREN'TALLOWED ON CAMPUS, TEAMS WON'TBE ALLOWED EITHER."THAT DOES MAKE IT DIFFICULTBECAUSEWE WE NEVER WANT TO GIVE OURSTUDENT ATHLETES A A GREATERRISK THANOUR GENERAL STUDENTS."THE CALIFORNIA COLLEGIATEATHLETIC ASSOCIATION .

.

ADIVISION TWO CONFERENCE.

.

.FOLLOWED UP TUESDAY'SANNOUNCEMENT THAT ITS SUSPENDINGALL ATHETLICCOMPETITION FOR FALL 20-20.

.

.WHILE NCAA PRESIDENT MARK EMMERTSAID THEY WILL BELEAVING THE DECISION TO BRINGSPORTS BACK UP TO STATEOFFICIALS AND UNIVERSITYPRESIDENTS, MAKING AUNIFORM RETURN IMPOSSIBLE."AND YES, IT COULD LOOKDIFFERENT INCALIFORNIA THAN IT DOES ANOTHERSTATE.

WHERE WE RUN INTOCHALLENGES IS ASTHINGS ARE ANNOUNCED, YOU KNOW,IT MAKES OUR COACHES ANDSTUDENT ATHLETES.

WONDER WHAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN IN THE FALL."WHICH ALSO BRINGS UP THEPOSSIBILITY OF STUDENT-ATHLETES WANTING TO TRANSFERTOAN INSTITUTION THATMAY SEE SPORTS RETURN FASTERTHAN SCHOOLS HERE INCALIFORNIA."I KNOW IN OUR CONFERENCE IN THEBIG WEST.

WE ALL ARE GOING TO BEON THE SAME PLAYING FIELDBECAUSE WE'RE ALLGOING TO HAVE THE SAME DECISIONSO WHAT I WOULD TELL STUDENTATHLETES, ISMAKE SURE THEY HAVE ALL THEFACTS.

AND BEFORE THEY MAKE ANYTYPE OFDECISION.

YOU KNOW THAT COULD,THAT COULD ULTIMATELY HURT THEMACADEMICALLY AND COMPETITIVELY."ZIGGY ALSO SHARED THAT THERE ISSOME FLEXIBILITYAMONGST THE 23 CAL STATEUNIVERSITITES FOR DIFFERENTRETURN DATES.

.BUT HEALTH WILLALWAYS BE THE MAIN GOAL FORC-S-U-B'S DECISION.STEP ONE IS, YOU KNOW WE HAVE TOHAVE OUR STUDENT ATHLETES BACKON CAMPUS IN A HEALTHY AND SAFEENVIRONMENT, AND THEY HAVE TOTRAIN AND PRACTICE PRIOR TOBEING ABLE TOCOMPETE.

IF WE'RE GOING TO HAVESTUDENT ATHLETES RETURN THENWE'RECONFIDENT THAT WE HAVE ALLMEASURES IN PLACE.

COULD THAT BEWITHOUT FANS, IT COULD.""WHILE THERE'S DEFINITELY A LOTOFUNKNOWNS AND I'M NOT NAIVE TOTHAT.

I JUST FEEL WE'REFORTUNATE THAT,AGAIN, WE'RE OPEN, AND WE'REJUST OPEN IN A NEW WAY."FOR NOW THE RUNNERS WILL STAYCONNECTED VIRTUALLY AND CONTINUETRAINING ON THEIR OWN .

.

.ALLWITH HOPE THATTHE SITUATION EASES UP BEFORETHE END OF THE YEAR.FOR 23 ABC SPORTS, I'M KARIOSEP, CONNECTING YOU.COMING UP NEXT..

WE WILL TAKEONE FINAL LOOK AT YOUR FORECAST