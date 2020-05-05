Global  

Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel

As temperature checks and face masks become the new normal for airports around the world, Dubai Airport CEO Paul Griffiths warns that the new distancing measures may have a long-lasting impact on air travel -- and potentially even its prices.

Gloria Tso reports.

Temperature checkpoints and mask-clad passengers waiting six feet apart.

It's the new normal for airports around the world as they consider how to restart air travel.

The industry has been pummeled by nationwide shutdowns and border closures.

Paul Griffiths heads Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports before the global health crisis.

He says keeping people apart could not only prove challenging on airplanes -- it could also make flying much more expensive.

"It costs pretty much the same to operate an aeroplane whether it's completely full or a third full.

And so to provide the same level of revenue to cover the cost of operating air fares would have to be something like three times what they are today." And that's not all -- regaining public confidence in the safety of flying remains a significant challenge for the industry.

Griffiths says that will come down to governments' ability to contain the health crisis and researchers' ability to find a solution.

"Once we can get to that point, then I think we can reassure both governments and the travelling public that it's safe to travel without the risk of contagion and then we've got to get people confident enough to be able to want to travel again." Griffiths says countries which have so far managed to control the crisis within their borders, are likely to drive demand for air travel in the near future.

But he says it is impossible to say when passenger demand will return to normal numbers.



