Legend Of The Ghost Dagger Movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 weeks ago Legend Of The Ghost Dagger Movie Legend Of The Ghost Dagger Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A failed treasure hunter tricks his girlfriend into going on a vacation to Mallorca, hoping to both fix the relationship and find the legendary Ghost Dagger, with deadly consequences. Director Martin Sofiedal Producer Martin Sofiedal Writer Martin Sofiedal Cast Trond Fausa, Patrick Finzi, Caroline Glomnes, John Smith Kabashi, Hamid Karimi, Henrik Plau, Fredrik Skogsrud, Carl Filip Amundsen Stav, Cecilie Svendsen 0

