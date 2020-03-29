Danny's Game movie
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Danny's Game movie
Danny's Game movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A construction crew fights to survive after unearthing the mythical “Stonehenge of America” and awakening deadly spirits.
Director Pamela Moriarty Producer Kristen Anne Ferraro Writer Eric Wolf Cast Lori Petty, Corbin Bernsen, Judd Hirsch, Kristen Anne Ferraro, Jeffrey Doornbos, Steven Hauck, Wayne Pyle, Ariel de Ment, Alan Pontes, Summer Crockett Moore, Dwayne A.
Thomas, John Pope, Jean Tree, Eric Wolf, Neil Samuels, Andee Buccheri, Shravan Amin, Tatiana Szpur, Samuel Blustein, Joseph Sacchi, Richard Quinn, David Perez-Ribada, John Kruppa, Carroll Britch, Brad Baily, Daniella DeCaro, Debby Gildersleeve, Gabrielle Scott, Robert Davis, Bill Herrmann, Jeanne Milner-Clinton, Joann Priolo, Roy Victor, Jon Knight Loruenser