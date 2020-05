Ron Hopper's Misfortune movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:47s - Published 6 days ago Ron Hopper's Misfortune movie Ron Hopper's Misfortune movie trailer Plot synopsis: Sara, a beautiful young girl, returns to an old abandoned mechanical workshop in the middle of nowhere to meet her unexpected confidant Ron Hopper; a mysterious being that has been anchored in the same place since always. Director Jaime Falero Cast Vinnie Jones, Sam Medina, Franky Lankester 1

