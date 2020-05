Ousted scientist to testify before Congress today Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:29s - Published 30 minutes ago An ousted scientist is testifying before Congress today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ousted scientist to testify before Congress today LIVE AT THE STATE HOUSE WITHWHAT TO WATCH TODAY.REPORTER: TODAY’S TESTIMONY FROMAN OUSTED TOP FEDERAL HEALTHOFFICIAL WILL BE WATCHED VERYCLOSELY HERE.DOCTOR RICK BRIGHT IS EXPECTEDTO TELL CONGRESS THAT WITHOUT ACOORDINATED FEDERAL RESPONSE TOCOVID-19, QUOTE, I FEAR THEPANDEMIC WILL GET FAR WORSE ANDBE PROLONGED, CAUSINGUNPRECEDENTED ILLNESS ANDFATALITIES.ADDING THAT WITHOUT THAT EFFORT,IN HIS WORDS, 2020 WILL BEDARKEST WINTER IN MODERNHISTORY.DOCTOR BRIGHT SAYS HE WASUNFAIRLY REMOVED FROM HIS POSTFOR WARNING OF THE COUNTRY’SLACK OF PREPAREDNESS, SOMETHINGTHE TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONDISPUTES.HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS, GOVERNORBAKER CONTINUES TO MOVE TOWARDA CAUTIOUS REOPENING PLAN BASEDON CASE NUMBERS AND TESTING.SOME BUSINESSES MAY REOPEN ASEARLY AS MONDAY, BUT WE STILLDON’T KNOW WHICH ONE





