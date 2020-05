Naveen Kumar RT @ManiVarma225: A #leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of #Hyderabad today! https://t.co/cEoQzlqZve 5 minutes ago

News18.com The motorists passing through under-bridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road median! https://t.co/zBtfuUAgtV 1 hour ago

