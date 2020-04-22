UK in talks with Roche over 'game changing' virus test

Global  

Swiss drugmaker Roche is in talks to supply the UK with a COVID-19 antibody test which ministers say could be a 'game-changing' tool in the battle against the virus.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

The UK is battling the world’s second-worst virus death toll.

And trying to figure out how to reopen its economy.

Now ministers say Swiss drugmaker Roche could hold the key.

Talks are under way to roll out a virus antibody test developed by the firm.

That after UK government scientists found it to be highly accurate.

The test can detect antibodies specific to COVID-19, not just similar ones.

Roche says it’s in talks with the country’s National Health Service over supplying the system.

It says it will be able to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests per week.

There’s no date for when that could be done, but ministers called the prospect “game changing”.

The Roche system has also been approved for use in the EU and U.S. Accurate tests would allow countries to establish who has had the disease, though it’s still unclear whether that grants permanent immunity.



