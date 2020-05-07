Global  

LG Polymers officials from South Korea visit Visakhapatnam gas leakage spot

LG Polymers officials from South Korea visit Visakhapatnam gas leakage spot

LG Polymers officials from South Korea visit Visakhapatnam gas leakage spot

A team of eight members from South Korea arrived at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on May 13.

The management officials of LG Polymers Company came to visit gas leak incident spot.

A meeting also took place following the visit of company officials.

The gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram village was reported on May 7.

At least 12 died and over 1,000 were affected after Styrene gas leaked from LG Polymers.

Three people die after chemical leak at LG Polymers in south India: ANI

At least three people, including a child, died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers...
Reuters - Published


NDRF refutes 2nd gas leak rumours at Vizag; locals sleep outside their homes [Video]

NDRF refutes 2nd gas leak rumours at Vizag; locals sleep outside their homes

People slept outside their houses due to fear over May 7 gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam. People living near RR Venkatapuram vacated their houses following gas leakage from LG Polymers plant. NDRF..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:56Published
Vikram Chandra discusses gas leak in Vizag, Covid situation & other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra discusses gas leak in Vizag, Covid situation & other stories

As India fights Covid-19, it was struck by two tragedies today, a gas leak at a paper mill in Raigarh and another devastating gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. As the death toll continues..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:46Published