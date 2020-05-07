LG Polymers officials from South Korea visit Visakhapatnam gas leakage spot

A team of eight members from South Korea arrived at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on May 13.

The management officials of LG Polymers Company came to visit gas leak incident spot.

A meeting also took place following the visit of company officials.

The gas leak mishap in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram village was reported on May 7.

At least 12 died and over 1,000 were affected after Styrene gas leaked from LG Polymers.