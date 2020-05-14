Amazing footage of incredibly rare Green Flash phenomenon at sunset over the Irish Sea
Photographer Mark McNeill captured this stunning video of the Green Flash and omega sunset over the Isle of Man from Blackpool.
The Green Flash is a rare meteorological optical phenomena that can occur briefly around the moment of sunset because the earth's atmosphere can cause the light from the sun to separate out into different colours.
This footage was filmed on May 13.