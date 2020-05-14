Escape From Auschwitz movie

Escape From Auschwitz movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After an attempt to escape the SS in 1939, Kazimierz Piechowski is captured at the Hungarian border and sent to Auschwitz where his role is to transfer corpses from the gas chambers to the crematorium.

After discovering that one of his friends in the camp is on the execution list, he vows to stop at nothing to prevent his death.

In one of the most remarkable true stories of World War II, four men will risk their very lives as they attempt to ‘Escape from Auschwitz’.