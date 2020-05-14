Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against COVID-19 to start within a week

The AYUSH Ministry and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are working together on validating four formulations against COVID-19 and the trials will start within one week.

AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that AYUSH and CSIR collaboration has a larger perspective.

"This is once in a lifetime opportunity.

This type of study never happened in our country.

These four candidates are -- Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu (Mulethi), Guduchi + Pippali (Giloy) and AYUSH -64, which was invented for the treatment of malaria and its repurposing is going on," he said.

"So, we are doing two types of stimulus studies as profile access on the high-risk population for Ashwagandha.

We have also planned a competitive study between Hydroxychloroquine and Ashwagandha," he added.