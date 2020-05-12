Global  

‘Most people don’t want…’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s suggestions over lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on relaxations after lockdown 3.0 ends.

Kejrwal had asked for people’s suggestions for relaxations during lockdown 4.0.

The Delhi CM said most people don’t want schools, colleges and other educational institutions to re-open.

“Most people want hotels to remain close but restaurants to start takeaway facilities,” Kejriwal added.

Earlier, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government had received about 5 lakh suggestions from across Delhi.

