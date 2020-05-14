Animal Health 5/14/20 - Bird Health

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Dr. Emerson joins us today with a blue quaker parrot, Rhythm.

Getting your animals checked is imperative, especially exotic pets because they tend to hide their ailments.

To make an appointment, give the Animal Hospital in West Point a call today.

Dr. emerson: good morning, sunrisers, i'm dr. karen emerson, and today i have with me my technician, mary parker, and this cute blue quaker parrot is called rhythm.

Rhythm is actually a four month old hand- fed baby quaker parrot, and what that means is rhythm was raised by humans instead of her parents.

She was hand-fed daily so that she would be really, really friendly.

So rhythm basically came in for her first checkup, and it is so important when you get a new bird to bring them into your veterinarian for a new checkup.

This introduces you to your veterinarian, it also allows your veterinarian to go in and go through proper diet and handling, and to make sure you're doing everything right at home that needs to be done for rhythm.

Another important thing we did is we checked her feces.

We also checked her eyes, we checked her mouth, we checked her wings, we checked every little thing to make sure she was totally healthy, cause some birds do get intestinal parasites just like other animals do, and they can get yeast infections.

So one of the main things was basically is to get rhythm ... make sure that we talked about getting her wings trimmed if she needed them, talked about getting her nails done because of course birds use their feet like this to perch on you, and you don't want their nails to get too long.

And another thing we talk a lot about is the beak length.

You want to make sure that you talk to your veterinarian about how to keep the birds' beaks from getting too long.

We talked about different toys she could put in the cage, different things like that.

Another big important thing, of course, is diet, because a lot of people think birds only eat bird seed.

But of course that is not true.

Birds actually forage out in the wild for up to, oh.

Up to 12 hours, looking for food.

Rhythm's like, "i don't know if i want to do this."

But as you can see, she's very, very beautiful.

She's considered a blue quaker parrot.

And one of the things we like to recommend for you to feed is a lot of fruits, veggies, and they make pelleted diets.

And that is something that you can talk about with your veterinarian when you get a new bird.

So it's so important, just because you get an exotic animal doesn't mean they don't need to be seen by a veterinarian.

It is very, very important to establish a relationship with a veterinarian, so if you have an emergency after hours, you have a number to call.

Because remember, exotics hide their illnesses up to the point where they get really, really sick, and you may not make it to your veterinarian.

So if you're thinking about getting a new bird or have any questions, please give us a call today, and i promise your pets will thank you.

Announcer: wcbi animal heath with dr. emerson was brought to you by emerson animal




