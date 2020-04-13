TECH REPORT: Disney Plus predict subscriptions

Disney Plus is predicted to hit of 202 million global subscribers by 2025.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

According to a new study by uk firm digital tv research, disney plus is predicted to hit 202 million global subscribers by 2025.

The number is way above the research firm's original estimate of 126 million and well above disney's own predicted range of 60 million to 90 million by 2024.

Separately, disney said it is fast-tracking its filmed version of the broadway blockbuster "hamilton" to stream on disney+ starting july 3, about 15 months earlier than planned.

******* uber may be looking at buying meal delivery service grubhub.

But there may be a snag on price.

The wall street journal reported that grubhub proposed a deal in which its investors would have received 2.15 uber shares for every share of grubhub, valuing the company at roughly $6.25 billion.

The journal also reported that uber's board was expected to review the proposal in the "coming days."

******* twitter employees can work from home as long as they wish.

Twitter employs 5000 people.

The ceo says those who return to the office will not be allowed to until at least september, and all travel will be severely cut back.

******** facebook reportedly agreed to pay $52 million to moderators who developed ptsd while helping the company police toxic content on its platform.

The agreement, part of a proposed settlement filed in a california court on friday, covers more than 11,000 facebook contractors who will be eligible for at least $1,000 each.

The content moderators were required to repeatedly look at images and video of rape, murder,