Here's your daily update on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on business.

TheStreet French officials push back against Sanofi $SNY CEO's comments about the U.S. possibly receiving vaccine first and w… https://t.co/1dwlEuNjeQ 4 hours ago

Captain Smoothy RT @TheStreet : French officials push back against Sanofi $SNY CEO's comments about the U.S. possibly receiving vaccine first and world case… 4 hours ago