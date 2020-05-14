Global  

The Steed movie trailer - Plot synopsis: During the Russian Revolution in Mongolia, a nomad boy begins his journey with his mother’s guidance.

She raises him to trust in the only gift she could give him: a horse who becomes his best friend.

After being cruelly separated from everything he loves, the boy sets off on a journey to find his steed.

An epic story about family, love, devotion and kinship with one's homeland.

