SHOULD SCHOOL START IN FALL

Say -- the fate of the fall semester is still up in the air... school officials*ideally want children to return to in person classroom instructions by then.

But the nation's top health official warns covid-19 might not be over.

Many parents we spoke with say --- they're ready for their children to hit the books the old fashion way.

'i def the kids should go back to school, the virus is just like any other virus, or sickness, or illness or whatever, i am not concerned about him getting sick or myself getting sick" the areas largest school systems -- all seem to have the same plan.

E-v-s-c - daviess county -- owensboro independent and henderson county school districts say --- they will make a decision later in the summer -- but they are planning for multiple scenarios.

