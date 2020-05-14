Global  

Awakenings movie (1990) - Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Julie Kavner

Awakenings movie trailer (1990) - Plot Synopsis: The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in a Bronx hospital.

Speculating that their rigidity may be akin to an extreme form of Parkinsonism, he seeks permission from his skeptical superiors to treat them with L-dopa, a drug that was used to treat Parkinson's disease at the time.

Director: Penny Marshall Writers: Oliver Sacks, Steven Zaillian Stars: Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Julie Kavner

