Fore! British golf clubs reopen

Golfers return to courses as lockdown measures ease in Britain

STILLS OF TWO GOLFERS TOUCHING CLUBS AS THEY MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANING STORY: Golf clubs across England reopened on Wednesday (May 13) with strict health and safety measures in place as coronavirus lockdown measures eased in Britain.

Most sports were banned when the lockdown came into place across Britain eight weeks ago.

But an easing of the restrictions on Wednesday allowed golfers to get back on the fairways as long as they maintained social distancing.

