‘Congress trying its best to save and bail out Nirav Modi’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP accused the Congress of trying "its best to save" fugitive businessman Nirav Modi who faces extradition proceedings in a UK court.

The ruling party cited the statement of a former high court judge, who is also a Congress member, in the arrested diamond merchant's defence to attack the opposition party.

Addressing the media through a video conference, senior BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Abhay Thipsay, a former judge of Mumbai and Allahabad high courts, deposed as a defence witness in the case and claimed that the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Modi will not stand up under Indian law.