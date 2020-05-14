On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi's lawyers

A deposition by a former High Court judge in the Nirav Modi extradition case in the United Kingdom has caused a political storm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the involvement of Justice Abhay Thipsay (retired), a Congress member, an example of the grand old party trying to shield the fugitive diamantaire.

Amid the war of words, Justice Thipsay spoke to Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury, to present his side of the story.

Watch the full video for more.