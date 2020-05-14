Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conference in Gaza Strip marks 72nd anniversary of Palestinian Nakba

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:45s - Published
Conference in Gaza Strip marks 72nd anniversary of Palestinian Nakba

Conference in Gaza Strip marks 72nd anniversary of Palestinian Nakba

The National Commission for the Great Marches of Return and Confronting the Deal held a press conference in remembrance of the 1948 Palestinian exodus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Conference in Gaza Strip marks 72nd anniversary of Palestinian Nakba

The National Commission for the Great Marches of Return and Confronting the Deal held a press conference in remembrance of the 1948 Palestinian exodus.

Footage from Thursday (May 14) on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip shows Palestinian citizens protesting.




You Might Like


Tweets about this