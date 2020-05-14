Conference in Gaza Strip marks 72nd anniversary of Palestinian Nakba
The National Commission for the Great Marches of Return and Confronting the Deal held a press conference in remembrance of the 1948 Palestinian exodus.
Footage from Thursday (May 14) on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip shows Palestinian citizens protesting.