Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:24s - Published
17 minutes ago
Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020
[REBECCADOES TRAFFIC]Good morning....it's 7:26.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee Unseasonably cool and cloudy weather continues in the Bay Area on Thursday, with showers possible, particularly in the North Bay. Temperatures should warm up heading into the weekend, but wet weather.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published now
Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 5/14 CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it will be mostly cloudy and windy this morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 2 hours ago