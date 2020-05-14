Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, May 14, 2020

[REBECCADOES TRAFFIC]Good morning....it's 7:26.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Unseasonably cool and cloudy weather continues in the Bay Area on Thursday, with showers possible, particularly in the North Bay. Temperatures should warm up heading into the weekend, but wet weather..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published
Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 5/14 [Video]

Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 5/14

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it will be mostly cloudy and windy this morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published