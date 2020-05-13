Global  

Fire burns thousands of acres in Collier County

Fire burns thousands of acres in Collier County

Fire burns thousands of acres in Collier County

A Collier County fire jumped to the other side of I75 making its way towards Alligator Alley.

Approximately 5, 000 acres have burned.

Fire burns thousands of acres in Collier County

CONTAINED.

FOX 4'S MIANA MASSIS ON THE SCENE TONIGHT..

WITHMORE.AND FIREFIGHTERS IN THE LEHIGHAND FIREFIGHTERS ANDFIREFIGHTERS IN THE LEHIGHAREA..

BUSY CONTAINING A BRUSHFIRE THERE.

THIS HAPPENED NEAR30TH STREET SOUTHWEST AND STATEROAD 82.

THESE ARE PICTURES FROMTHE LEHIGH ACRES FIRE CONTROLAND RESCUE DISTRICT'S TWITTERPAGE.

FIREFIGHTERS SAY ITSBURNED AT LEAST 20 ACRES TOTALSO FAR BUT IS 100 PERCENTCONTAINED.

STATE ROAD 82 WASSHUT DOWN FOR SOME TIME BUT THEEAST BOUND LANES ARE NOW BACKOPEN.TONIGHT..

A FIRE BURNING ALONGHIGHWAY 17 IN CHARLOTTECOUNTY... IS NOW 90 PERCENTCONTAINED.

THAT'S ACCORDING TOTHE FLORIDA FORESTY SERVICE..MYAKKA DISTRICT.

THE SE



