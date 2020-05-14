FM Sitharaman announces Rs 5,000 crore special credit for supporting 50 lakh street vendors
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced relief measures for street vendors who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sitharaman said the government will start a special credit line worth Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit about 50 lakh street vendors who had to shut their shops since the imposition of coroanvirus-induced lockdown.