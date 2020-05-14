Global  

FM Sitharaman announces Rs 5,000 crore special credit for supporting 50 lakh street vendors

Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced relief measures for street vendors who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sitharaman said the government will start a special credit line worth Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit about 50 lakh street vendors who had to shut their shops since the imposition of coroanvirus-induced lockdown.

