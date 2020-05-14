Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: 7,200 new self-help groups formed in last two months, says FM Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
COVID-19: 7,200 new self-help groups formed in last two months, says FM Sitharaman

COVID-19: 7,200 new self-help groups formed in last two months, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minster, Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 informed that 7,200 new self-help groups (SHGs) for urban poor (including migrant workers) have been formed during COVID-19 critical period, in last two months.

"12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitisers during COVID-19 period.

7,200 new SHGs for urban poor (including migrant workers) have been formed during the last two months," said Sitharaman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life [Video]

68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life

68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life Two new surveys conducted by Gallup have found a slight shift in the amount of people who've been adhering to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Govt actively enrolling returnee migrant workers in MNREGA: Nirmala Sitharaman [Video]

Govt actively enrolling returnee migrant workers in MNREGA: Nirmala Sitharaman

While briefing the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Day 2 in Delhi said, "We have already generated 14.62 crore person-days..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published