COVID-19: 7,200 new self-help groups formed in last two months, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minster, Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 informed that 7,200 new self-help groups (SHGs) for urban poor (including migrant workers) have been formed during COVID-19 critical period, in last two months.

"12,000 self-help groups (SHGs) have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitisers during COVID-19 period.

7,200 new SHGs for urban poor (including migrant workers) have been formed during the last two months," said Sitharaman.