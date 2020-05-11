NASA astronauts to travel to the launch pad in a Tesla Model X for SpaceX launches

NASA is entering the 21st century by letting its astronauts to travel in style when they head to the launch pad.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine unveiled one of the agency's official astronaut transport vehicles on Wednesday.

A white Tesla Model X decked out with NASA logos will take astronauts to Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A for future manned SpaceX launches.

The first time the Model X will transport astronauts will be for the Demo-2 mission, the first manned Crew Dragon mission.

The spacecraft will take astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

The pair is scheduled to launch at 4:33 p.m.

On May 27.