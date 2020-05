JCPenny executivess recieve bonuses worth millions Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 days ago JCPenny executivess recieve bonuses worth millions Despite financial woes across the company, JCPenny executives are earning extra cash. The department store chain could be facing possible bankruptcy filing, however its four top executives will be getting bonuses of at least one million dollars. 0

J-C PENNY EXECUTIVES AREEARNING EXTRA CASH.THE DEPARTMENT STORE CHAINCOULD BE FACING POSSIBLEBANKRUPTCY FILING.HOWEVER...ITS TOP FOUR EXECUTIVES WILL BEGETTING BONUSES OF AT LEASTONE-MILLION DOLLARS, INCLUDINGA FOUR- AND-A-HALF MILLIONPAYDAY FOR C-E-O JILL SOLTAU.OFFICIALS SAY THESE BONUSESWERE NEEDED TO PREVENT ITS TOPTALENT FROM JUMPING SHIP.J-C PENNY, LIKE MANY OTHERRETAILERS, ARE STRUGGLING DUETO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.





