COVID-19: Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s
COVID-19: Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers

COVID-19: Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers

Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Government to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting government funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire."

