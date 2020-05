COVID-19: Govt extends affordable housing scheme for middle class to Mar 2021

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said government extended the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), used under affordable housing scheme, for middle income group up to March 2021.

"Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for middle income group (annual income Rs 6-18 lakhs) up to March 2021; 2.5 lakh middle income families to benefit during 2020-21," she said.