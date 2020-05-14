feeding ky 5.14.20
|
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
feeding ky 5.14.20
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
feeding ky 5.14.20
This year and ... 40 horses have now died at the track in the past ... told you yesterday more than 10, 000 pounds of kentucky proud ... feeding the hungry across ... the state into nearby ohio and west virginia ... now feeding kentucky has received its first load of kentucky produced ... cheese ... extra $500,000 donation by kentucky farm bureau tour this ... needs hunger initiative ... 's farmers and those in need ... feeding kentucky purchased 5000 pounds of cheese from country view ... creamery ... cheddar and