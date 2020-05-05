Will Bollywood opt for online release instead of waiting for cinemas to reopen? | Oneindia News

Cinema halls and theatres were the first to close due to the lockdown that was necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But what about the movies that had release dates set for this summer?

Many big ticket Hollywood films have rescheduled for dates further into the year.

But the Hindi film industry might adapt to the new normal by releasing films online.

We take a look at the possibility.

