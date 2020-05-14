Global  

Piyush Goyal attends video meet with commerce ministers of G-20 countries

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Piyush Goyal attends video meet with commerce ministers of G-20 countries

Piyush Goyal attends video meet with commerce ministers of G-20 countries

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries on May 14.

The meeting focused on the ways to promote trade and cooperation among the G20 countries.

International trade has been hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in most of the countries.

