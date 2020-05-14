Piyush Goyal attends video meet with commerce ministers of G-20 countries
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries on May 14.
The meeting focused on the ways to promote trade and cooperation among the G20 countries.
International trade has been hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in most of the countries.