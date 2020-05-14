Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ONS estimates 132,000 people in England have Covid-19

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
ONS estimates 132,000 people in England have Covid-19

ONS estimates 132,000 people in England have Covid-19

Pete Benton, the director of Population and Public Policy Operations at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), estimates that 132,000 people in England currently have Covid-19.

The ONS has been carrying out tests on a random selection of people from 10,000 households.

According to the ONS’ estimates, an average of 148,000 people in England had Covid-19 between April 27 and May 10 - the equivalent of 0.27% of the population.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 148,000 people in England have been infected with coronavirus in the last two weeks First national snapshot estima… https://t.co/Rkl6fnwjW4 2 hours ago

frostreports

Charlie Frost RT @itvanglia: Researchers at the University of Cambridge estimate 650,000 people could have been infected with coronavirus in the East of… 3 hours ago

itvanglia

ITV News Anglia Researchers at the University of Cambridge estimate 650,000 people could have been infected with coronavirus in the… https://t.co/MSrE5jHcaG 3 hours ago

rcmb

Robin Brown First full report from ONS survey testing programme estimates that on any day between 27/4 and 10/5 148,000 people… https://t.co/QBmktZJ0Ic 4 hours ago

ScammellIan

Scammellman @BBCRadio2 The WHO estimates that between 290,000 and 650,000 respiratory deaths globally each year are associated… https://t.co/XYCmFEztsw 7 hours ago

demontrout

🙄 Real-time coronavirus tracking for England (via @Samfr). Offers some more hope than other data I’ve been seeing. It… https://t.co/BE5l5EtLZr 20 hours ago

sparkaymark62

sparkymark @NewMumOnline @Andrew_Adonis Are you saying teachers all stopped working, stopped teaching, adapting lesson plans,… https://t.co/6CRJ3T6tVJ 1 day ago

chrisgutowski

(((Chris Gutowski))) @MsVCooke @RevrdBluejeans @IsabelOakeshott It is but... Public Health England estimates that on average 17,000 peop… https://t.co/pnG6MUFdD2 1 day ago