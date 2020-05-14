ONS estimates 132,000 people in England have Covid-19

Pete Benton, the director of Population and Public Policy Operations at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), estimates that 132,000 people in England currently have Covid-19.

The ONS has been carrying out tests on a random selection of people from 10,000 households.

According to the ONS’ estimates, an average of 148,000 people in England had Covid-19 between April 27 and May 10 - the equivalent of 0.27% of the population.

Report by Jonesia.

