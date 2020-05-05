Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Tyson Foods to Temporarily Lower Prices on Beef Products The meat processing company said the lower prices are intended to help “keep beef on family tables” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyson Foods, via statement The decision comes as grocery prices continue to rise, increasing by 2.6 percent from March to April.

The company will cut prices on chuck, round roasts, ground beef and meat trays.

The discounts will range from 20 to 30 percent.

