Mobile vaccination clinic is operating in Kern County

The mobile clinic is once again providing vaccinations to kids 0-5, who don't have insurance or live in rural areas.

The Adventist Health vaccination RV is back in action, following a brief shutdown to the Coronavirus.

POSTPONING OR EVEN CANCELINGREGULAR TRIPS TO THE DOCTORSOFFICE AND THE HOSPITAL OVERFEARS OF THE CORONAVIRUS...A DECISION THAT'S CAUSING MORECONCERN WHEN IT COMESTO YOUR HEALTH.THE MOBILE IMMUNIZATION CLINICAT ADVENTISTHEALTH WAS SHUTDOWN FOR A COUPLEWEEKS IN RESPONSE TO THEPANDEMIC.BUT IT'S NOW BACK OUT ON THEROAD..

PROVIDING FREEIMMUNIZATIONS FOR KIDS WITHOUTINSURANCE INVARIOUS COMMUNITIES AROUND KERNCOUNTY.OFFICIALS SAY THEY'RE TAKINGEVERY PRECAUTION..INCLUDING SCREENING THE CHILDRENAND PARENTS TO SEEIF THEY HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS FORCOVID-19.ONCE INSIDE THE MOBILE CLINIC..THE PATIENTS ARE ISOLATED FROMTHE MAJORITY OF STAFF MEMBERS --EXCEPT FOR THE NURSEADMINISTERING THE VACCINATION.SOT - COMING BACK OUT..

ASKEDPERMISSION KCPH, PRECAUTIONS INPLACE, SOCIAL , CLEANSING,MASKS,SAFEST WAY POSSIBLE WE COULD.YOU'LL NEED TO BRING YOURCHILD'S IMMUNIZATIONCARD.TODAY -- THE MOBILE CLINIC WILLBE AT THE WALMART ONFASHION PLAZA NEAR THE OLD EASTHILLS MALL.VACCINATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLEFROM 9AM UNTIL 11:30..

AND AGAINFROM NOON TO 2PM.YOU CAN FIND THE FULL LIST OFLOCATIONS ON THE ADVENTISTHEALTH WEBSITE..ADVENTIST HEALTH DOT-ORG..SLASH..

BAKERSFIELD..SLASH SERVICES.THE HOUCHIN COMMUNITY BLOOD BANK