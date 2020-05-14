Covid-19: Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'One nation, One ration card'| Oneindia News

Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman gave details about steps taken for the urban poor during the #lockdown period today.

She said that In a month, government will launch easy access to credit for street vendors.

Adding that the MigrantWorkers can use their ration cards in any part of the country and that the Urban migrants, urban poor can now look forward to having some basic rental accommodation for themselves.

Work-from-home is likely to become the new normal for government offices in the days to come, with departments and ministries already staggering working hours and rosters to ensure a minimal number of employees at their offices during the coronavirus lockdown.

The centre has released a draft version of rules governing work-from-home protocols for its 48.34 lakh employees and several offices.

