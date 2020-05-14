Global  

Woman shares nightmare phone call from brother's 'toxic' girlfriend

A TikToker named Cristina shared a phone call she says she received from her brother Steven’s “toxic” girlfriend.The unnamed girlfriend apparently called Cristina from her brother’s phone and asked her to stop hanging out with him.“I’m sorry, who are you talking about?” Cristina says.“Um, my boyfriend Steven,” the other voice replies.“You mean my brother Steven?

Steven’s my brother” Cristina assures.The awkward moment had TikTok users screaming.Cristina later updated that she showed her brother the now-viral video and that he broke up with his girlfriend

