Around the World in 90 Seconds

Japan lifted its national state of emergency but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept measures in place in hard-hit cities like Tokyo.

Italy announced a massive stimulus package aimed at parents and the tourism industry.

New Zealand reached the end of its re-opening measures with almost all businesses back up and running with some long-term restrictions remaining in place.

And nonprofit groups in Zimbabwe are working to distribute clean water, public health education, and resources for the citizens in regards to the coronavirus.

