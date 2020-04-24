Around the World in 90 Seconds
Japan lifted its national state of emergency but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept measures in place in hard-hit cities like Tokyo.
Italy announced a massive stimulus package aimed at parents and the tourism industry.
New Zealand reached the end of its re-opening measures with almost all businesses back up and running with some long-term restrictions remaining in place.
And nonprofit groups in Zimbabwe are working to distribute clean water, public health education, and resources for the citizens in regards to the coronavirus.