Greater Lafayette Commerce and Q-106.7 are teaming up Thursday to help local business.

Your local businesses through this hard time..

Look no further.

Greater lafayette commerce and q - 106 point 7 teamed up today in the buy a card, save a business radio - a - thon.

Jim stone has been on the air since seven this morning talking with local business owners about how the covid - 19 shutdown has affected their businesses.

Being right down town on main street, they have seen first hand the impact this shutdown has had on local business.

I can park where ever i want.

That's kind of what it's turned out to be.

Uh and that's been one of the great things too is that we can park out front because the city hasn't been enforcing parking.

But no, there's been nobody on main street for the past couple months.

It's been disheartening to say the least.

So tune in after news 18 at noon to 106 point 7 to hear how you can get some gift - cards to help some great local businesses.

The radio - a - thon will continue until five o'clock