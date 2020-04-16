Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to Football Daily, as we look through this week’s biggest news from the transfer market.

Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes could be on his way to Chelsea this summer, after he apparently rejected a new contract at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba could be staying in the Premier League after all, after news that Juventus will be introducing a salary cap next season which only Cristiano Ronaldo will be exempt from.

Elsewhere, Barcelona could be welcoming Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou next summer should Joan Laporta be voted in as President, with the prospect of Lionel Messi linking back up with his former coach a tantalising prospect for Barça fans.

In the Spanish capital, Real Madrid could be about to sell James Rodriguez to rivals Atletico.

