Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burr to step down as head of Senate panel amid FBI probe

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Burr to step down as head of Senate panel amid FBI probe

Burr to step down as head of Senate panel amid FBI probe

U.S. Senator Richard Burr is stepping aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee during an investigation of stock trades he made before the sharp market downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Burr to step down as head of Senate panel amid FBI probe

Republican Senator Richard Burr will temporarily step down from his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee amid an FBI probe into possible insider trading.

The announcement comes a day after the Los Angeles Times reported that FBI agents served a warrant for Burr's cellphone.

The paper cited an unnamed government official who stated Burr is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a probe into stock transactions made ahead of a sharp selloff trigged by fears over the coronavirus in March.

A spokesperson for Burr declined to comment to the Times.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the report.

CBS News reported Burr and his wife sold between $600,000 and $1.7 million in stocks from late January through mid-February.

They sold shares in companies that own hotels, a sector hammered by the outbreak.

Before he sold the stocks, Burr and other senators had received periodic briefings from U.S. health officials about the coronavirus.

The timing of the sales raised questions about whether Burr knew more about the potential risks of the crisis than he told the public.

In early February, Burr co-authored an opinion piece meant to reassure Americans the nation was prepared to confront the virus.

A week later, public disclosures show he sold more stock in a single day than he had in 14 months.

And two weeks after that, audio obtained by National Public Radio captured Burr sharing dire warnings about the coronavirus at an invitation-only event.

Burr has denied any wrongdoing and said he relied solely on news reports to guide decisions on stock sales.

In a statement on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Burr had informed him of his decision to step down as head of the intel committee, effective at the end of the week, for the duration of the investigation.



Recent related news from verified sources

Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Burr to step down as head of Senate panel amid FBI probe: https://t.co/go7LWBO7Xu #RichardBurr 2 minutes ago

Mh50The

The Gyrfalcon MH50 Burr to step down as head of Senate panel amid FBI probe: https://t.co/2SH3ZmH30W via Reuters TV 3 minutes ago

JoyFelize

CJ @gregpinelo Loeffler wasn't the head of the intel committee about to spill the final report re: #TrumpRussia They w… https://t.co/SFrcMESqS8 33 minutes ago

toe_head_baby

Julie Conley RT @thebradfordfile: RT if you want Lindsey Graham to follow Burr's lead and step down as chairman so someone with some***can issue som… 58 minutes ago

byebyekillary

Darktolight2020 Interesting how the article states Richard Burr was so opposed to Ratcliffe being appointed head of DNI, and who w… https://t.co/Yqo9ltNJkQ 58 minutes ago

FriedliebLes

les aaron friedlieb Senator Burr will step down from his position as head of the Senate Intel committee for suspicions that he sold his… https://t.co/vYvME32l1L 59 minutes ago

maril97918770

Marilee @glennkirschner2 Barr went after Burr, because he’s the head of the Intel committee. coincidentally just step down.… https://t.co/xBuOmV0Byo 1 hour ago

neciedc

dedo RT @RickMandler: More corruption. Burr insider trades. Loeffler too. But the FBI seizes Burr’s phone, and Burr is forced to step down a… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Richard Burr Steps Down As Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee [Video]

Richard Burr Steps Down As Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee

Senator Richard Burr has reportedly agreed to step down as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee while he’s under investigation.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published
FBI seizes Senator Burr's phone in probe of stock trades: reports [Video]

FBI seizes Senator Burr's phone in probe of stock trades: reports

Federal agents served a warrant at the home of Republican Senator Richard Burr, according to the L.A. Times. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published