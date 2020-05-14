Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Telehealth Is More Important Than Ever

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Telehealth Is More Important Than Ever
The Babylon app provides healthcare service 24/7
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TerryCoder1

Terry A Fletcher (CodeCast #podcast 🎙) @statnews @SeemaCMS But to encourage the in person visits that are 100% better and can give more information than w… https://t.co/jIqwy30PqM 8 hours ago

caring_mobile

CareMo RT @DStiegeler: 5 Reasons why Telehealth is More Important than Ever #eHealth #health via https://t.co/A2m4IpVmoX https://t.co/xF42WNpEz2 11 hours ago

DStiegeler

dominik stiegeler 5 Reasons why Telehealth is More Important than Ever #eHealth #health via https://t.co/A2m4IpVmoX https://t.co/xF42WNpEz2 11 hours ago

VeridayHQ

Veriday As COVID-19 spreads, healthcare providers are leveraging telehealth to protect patients and staff. Here are some o… https://t.co/xgVRSZGA3c 14 hours ago

marielysngallo

M. Navarro Gallo 🇮🇹🇻🇪🇨🇱 66 Reasons #Telehealth Is Now More Important Than Ever! https://t.co/xXuKxwY7Gx #DigitalHealth #Technology… https://t.co/9ZlnSQ2WVp 16 hours ago

sujatvis

Sujatha Visweswara 6 Reasons #Telehealth Is Now More Important Than Ever! https://t.co/cmze0Mw0Ru #DigitalHealth #Technology… https://t.co/xQFYuZ2bUY 16 hours ago

AITechmeme

Artificial Intelligence RT @automeme: 6 Reasons Telehealth Is Now More Important Than Ever https://t.co/HxWCQy32Fw #Telehealth #Telemedicine #Healthcare #digital… 17 hours ago

automeme

Automeme 6 Reasons Telehealth Is Now More Important Than Ever https://t.co/HxWCQy32Fw #Telehealth #Telemedicine #Healthcare #digitalhealth 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mental health expert says telehealth has been key to helping clients [Video]

Mental health expert says telehealth has been key to helping clients

A Tupelo mental health therapist said that the use of telehealth has been important for therapists helping those who are having a difficult time due to the coronavirus.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished